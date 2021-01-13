Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
5-8-9-1
(five, eight, nine, one)
3-6-6-1
(three, six, six, one)
05-12-13-14-26, Cash Ball: 4
(five, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: four)
1-4-4-3-6
(one, four, four, three, six)
4-8-0-1-5
(four, eight, zero, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
