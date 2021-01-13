Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

5-8-9-1

(five, eight, nine, one)

3-6-6-1

(three, six, six, one)

05-12-13-14-26, Cash Ball: 4

(five, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: four)

1-4-4-3-6

(one, four, four, three, six)

4-8-0-1-5

(four, eight, zero, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

