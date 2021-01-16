Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-2-8

(nine, two, eight)

9-7-7

(nine, seven, seven)

5-1-4-2

(five, one, four, two)

3-3-1-6

(three, three, one, six)

15-23-26-32-57, Cash Ball: 4

(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

2-5-5-3-9

(two, five, five, three, nine)

1-2-4-6-3

(one, two, four, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $850 million

14-20-39-65-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, twenty, thirty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

