Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-13-21-30-36
(five, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-13-21-30-36
(five, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments