Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
02-05-13-32-33-38
(two, five, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
02-05-13-32-33-38
(two, five, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments