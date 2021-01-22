Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-14-33-38-40
(seven, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
GA Lottery.
Comments