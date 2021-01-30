Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-08-17-35-42
(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-08-17-35-42
(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments