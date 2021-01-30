Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-1-2
(five, one, two)
4-1-6-1
(four, one, six, one)
4-0-4-8-8
(four, zero, four, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-1-2
(five, one, two)
4-1-6-1
(four, one, six, one)
4-0-4-8-8
(four, zero, four, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments