Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
9-8-5-1-5
(nine, eight, five, one, five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game.
