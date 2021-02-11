Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
13-19-20-29-38-40
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty)
GA Lottery.
