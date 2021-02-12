Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-14-16-19-35
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $511,000
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-14-16-19-35
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $511,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments