By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

4-0-4-9

(four, zero, four, nine)

7-4-9-6-2

(seven, four, nine, six, two)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

