Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
4-0-4-9
(four, zero, four, nine)
7-4-9-6-2
(seven, four, nine, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Estimated jackpot: $56 million
