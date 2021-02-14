Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

4-7-6-1

(four, seven, six, one)

5-6-5-4-3

(five, six, five, four, three)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

