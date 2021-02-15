Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
8-7-3-9-9
(eight, seven, three, nine, nine)
