Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
6-8-2-5
(six, eight, two, five)
5-9-1-7
(five, nine, one, seven)
11-21-32-33-54, Cash Ball: 1
(eleven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)
4-5-6-9-0
(four, five, six, nine, zero)
5-7-4-1-4
(five, seven, four, one, four)
01-36-44-54-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
