Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

6-8-2-5

(six, eight, two, five)

5-9-1-7

(five, nine, one, seven)

11-21-32-33-54, Cash Ball: 1

(eleven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)

4-5-6-9-0

(four, five, six, nine, zero)

5-7-4-1-4

(five, seven, four, one, four)

01-36-44-54-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

February 16, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

February 16, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

February 16, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

February 16, 2021 6:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

February 16, 2021 6:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

February 16, 2021 6:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service