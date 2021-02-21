Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
7-7-3-2-2
(seven, seven, three, two, two)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
7-7-3-2-2
(seven, seven, three, two, two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments