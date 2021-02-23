Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-22-29-30-39
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
GA Lottery.
