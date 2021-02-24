Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

5-3-7

(five, three, seven)

1-1-5-6

(one, one, five, six)

5-4-3-3

(five, four, three, three)

01-16-43-58-60, Cash Ball: 1

(one, sixteen, forty-three, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

8-6-4-3-6

(eight, six, four, three, six)

9-4-7-4-7

(nine, four, seven, four, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

04-33-43-53-65, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(four, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

