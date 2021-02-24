Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
5-3-7
(five, three, seven)
1-1-5-6
(one, one, five, six)
5-4-3-3
(five, four, three, three)
01-16-43-58-60, Cash Ball: 1
(one, sixteen, forty-three, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
8-6-4-3-6
(eight, six, four, three, six)
9-4-7-4-7
(nine, four, seven, four, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
04-33-43-53-65, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(four, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
