Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
4-3-8-4-0
(four, three, eight, four, zero)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game.
