Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-11-14-26-35
(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $416,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-11-14-26-35
(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $416,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments