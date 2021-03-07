Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

6-2-3

(six, two, three)

4-9-0-1

(four, nine, zero, one)

3-2-8-9-8

(three, two, eight, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

