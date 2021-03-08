Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
05-06-07-10-33-35
(five, six, seven, ten, thirty-three, thirty-five)
GA Lottery.
Comments