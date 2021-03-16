Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

3-7-5

(three, seven, five)

1-1-3-8

(one, one, three, eight)

7-2-0-6

(seven, two, zero, six)

9-5-6-7

(nine, five, six, seven)

04-12-37-46-60, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twelve, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

02-09-15-21-32

(two, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

4-2-4-6-2

(four, two, four, six, two)

6-7-6-9-3

(six, seven, six, nine, three)

01-10-13-15-37-45

(one, ten, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

