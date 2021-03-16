Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-9-3
(nine, nine, three)
1-3-9
(one, three, nine)
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
1-1-3-8
(one, one, three, eight)
7-2-0-6
(seven, two, zero, six)
9-5-6-7
(nine, five, six, seven)
04-12-37-46-60, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twelve, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
02-09-15-21-32
(two, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
4-2-4-6-2
(four, two, four, six, two)
6-7-6-9-3
(six, seven, six, nine, three)
01-10-13-15-37-45
(one, ten, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
