Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
8-5-2-8-8
(eight, five, two, eight, eight)
