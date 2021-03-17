Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
11-13-16-19-25
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $384,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game.
