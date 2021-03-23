Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-4-5

(five, four, five)

3-4-6-3

(three, four, six, three)

4-4-2-7-7

(four, four, two, seven, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

March 23, 2021 12:04 AM

