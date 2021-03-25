Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
7-1-2
(seven, one, two)
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
2-8-9-6
(two, eight, nine, six)
4-9-7-2
(four, nine, seven, two)
01-03-13-28-49, Cash Ball: 3
(one, three, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
5-4-0-3-2
(five, four, zero, three, two)
2-3-4-6-8
(two, three, four, six, eight)
15-22-28-33-35-45
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
