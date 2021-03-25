Lottery

GA Lottery

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

2-8-9-6

(two, eight, nine, six)

4-9-7-2

(four, nine, seven, two)

01-03-13-28-49, Cash Ball: 3

(one, three, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

5-4-0-3-2

(five, four, zero, three, two)

2-3-4-6-8

(two, three, four, six, eight)

15-22-28-33-35-45

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Estimated jackpot: $238 million

