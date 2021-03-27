Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
8-4-8-4
(eight, four, eight, four)
8-2-3-5-0
(eight, two, three, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
8-4-8-4
(eight, four, eight, four)
8-2-3-5-0
(eight, two, three, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments