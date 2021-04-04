Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-5-9-3-7
(seven, five, nine, three, seven)
