Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-8-5

(five, eight, five)

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

8-1-0

(eight, one, zero)

3-8-7-7

(three, eight, seven, seven)

0-2-3-8

(zero, two, three, eight)

8-8-7-2

(eight, eight, seven, two)

19-21-26-39-52, Cash Ball: 3

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)

09-14-29-33-36

(nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

1-0-9-8-4

(one, zero, nine, eight, four)

8-4-8-9-0

(eight, four, eight, nine, zero)

01-04-09-10-12-38

(one, four, nine, ten, twelve, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

