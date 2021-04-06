Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
7-2-4
(seven, two, four)
8-1-0
(eight, one, zero)
3-8-7-7
(three, eight, seven, seven)
0-2-3-8
(zero, two, three, eight)
8-8-7-2
(eight, eight, seven, two)
19-21-26-39-52, Cash Ball: 3
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)
09-14-29-33-36
(nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $178,000
1-0-9-8-4
(one, zero, nine, eight, four)
8-4-8-9-0
(eight, four, eight, nine, zero)
01-04-09-10-12-38
(one, four, nine, ten, twelve, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
