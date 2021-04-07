Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-10-13-19-38
(five, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
Comments