These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
7-3-5
(seven, three, five)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
0-1-9
(zero, one, nine)
1-9-5-5
(one, nine, five, five)
9-5-7-3
(nine, five, seven, three)
9-0-8-5
(nine, zero, eight, five)
09-16-42-54-58, Cash Ball: 2
(nine, sixteen, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
17-21-35-38-42
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
7-6-7-1-2
(seven, six, seven, one, two)
6-6-1-1-5
(six, six, one, one, five)
17-30-32-33-34-47
(seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
