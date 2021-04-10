Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
1-7-6-2
(one, seven, six, two)
5-3-5-6-6
(five, three, five, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
1-7-6-2
(one, seven, six, two)
5-3-5-6-6
(five, three, five, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments