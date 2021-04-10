Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:

5-3-5-6-6

(five, three, five, six, six)

