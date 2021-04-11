Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-13-25-29-31
(two, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-13-25-29-31
(two, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments