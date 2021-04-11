Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

0-1-3-4

(zero, one, three, four)

9-4-4-6-6

(nine, four, four, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

April 11, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

April 11, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

April 11, 2021 12:52 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

April 11, 2021 12:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

April 11, 2021 12:27 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

April 10, 2021 11:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service