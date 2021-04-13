Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-8-2

(zero, eight, two)

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

2-5-7-9

(two, five, seven, nine)

5-4-7-1

(five, four, seven, one)

6-3-7-1

(six, three, seven, one)

04-23-26-37-56, Cash Ball: 3

(four, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

22-25-28-29-30

(twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

0-0-5-0-3

(zero, zero, five, zero, three)

0-1-4-5-1

(zero, one, four, five, one)

02-04-10-18-32-34

(two, four, ten, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

