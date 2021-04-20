Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

04-06-21-32-41

(four, six, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

April 20, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

April 19, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

April 19, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

April 19, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

April 19, 2021 3:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

April 19, 2021 3:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service