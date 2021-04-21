Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-20-27-30-32
(twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-20-27-30-32
(twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Comments