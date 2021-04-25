Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-29-34-38-40
(two, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $304,000
