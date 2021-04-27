Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-9-4
(zero, nine, four)
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
9-8-5-6
(nine, eight, five, six)
1-7-3-8
(one, seven, three, eight)
8-5-9-0
(eight, five, nine, zero)
07-16-30-34-46, Cash Ball: 4
(seven, sixteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-six; Cash Ball: four)
02-11-14-15-25
(two, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
4-6-4-1-5
(four, six, four, one, five)
7-7-2-3-6
(seven, seven, two, three, six)
03-21-35-37-39-40
(three, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $297 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
