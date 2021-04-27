Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

0-8-8

(zero, eight, eight)

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

9-8-5-6

(nine, eight, five, six)

1-7-3-8

(one, seven, three, eight)

8-5-9-0

(eight, five, nine, zero)

07-16-30-34-46, Cash Ball: 4

(seven, sixteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-six; Cash Ball: four)

02-11-14-15-25

(two, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

4-6-4-1-5

(four, six, four, one, five)

7-7-2-3-6

(seven, seven, two, three, six)

03-21-35-37-39-40

(three, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

