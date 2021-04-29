Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
0-3-3-8
(zero, three, three, eight)
9-4-7-8
(nine, four, seven, eight)
04-29-40-41-47, Cash Ball: 1
(four, twenty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
2-8-0-2-2
(two, eight, zero, two, two)
9-9-9-0-2
(nine, nine, nine, zero, two)
22-28-30-34-41-43
(twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $319 million
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Comments