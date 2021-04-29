Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-4-1

(four, four, one)

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

0-3-3-8

(zero, three, three, eight)

9-4-7-8

(nine, four, seven, eight)

04-29-40-41-47, Cash Ball: 1

(four, twenty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

2-8-0-2-2

(two, eight, zero, two, two)

9-9-9-0-2

(nine, nine, nine, zero, two)

22-28-30-34-41-43

(twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $319 million

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

  Comments  

