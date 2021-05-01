Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

2-1-9-6

(two, one, nine, six)

5-0-0-3

(five, zero, zero, three)

6-5-4-5

(six, five, four, five)

09-10-32-52-60, Cash Ball: 1

(nine, ten, thirty-two, fifty-two, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

02-07-31-36-40

(two, seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty)

4-7-8-3-1

(four, seven, eight, three, one)

4-8-3-4-5

(four, eight, three, four, five)

08-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

