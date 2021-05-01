Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
2-1-9-6
(two, one, nine, six)
5-0-0-3
(five, zero, zero, three)
6-5-4-5
(six, five, four, five)
09-10-32-52-60, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, ten, thirty-two, fifty-two, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
02-07-31-36-40
(two, seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty)
4-7-8-3-1
(four, seven, eight, three, one)
4-8-3-4-5
(four, eight, three, four, five)
08-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
