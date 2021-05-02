Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-06-14-21-39
(three, six, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $648,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-06-14-21-39
(three, six, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $648,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments