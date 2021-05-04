Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-8-8

(seven, eight, eight)

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

7-3-1

(seven, three, one)

2-5-7-9

(two, five, seven, nine)

3-7-9-9

(three, seven, nine, nine)

3-3-5-2

(three, three, five, two)

24-28-40-50-54, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)

08-21-32-36-41

(eight, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-one)

0-4-3-4-1

(zero, four, three, four, one)

4-4-7-6-1

(four, four, seven, six, one)

04-27-32-57-63, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 04, 2021 11:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

May 04, 2021 11:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

May 04, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

May 04, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 04, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

May 04, 2021 12:58 PM