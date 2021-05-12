Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-3-4

(six, three, four)

4-1-6-5

(four, one, six, five)

7-9-6-0-3

(seven, nine, six, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

