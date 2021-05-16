Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

1-8-3-4

(one, eight, three, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

May 16, 2021 8:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 16, 2021 8:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

May 16, 2021 8:29 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 16, 2021 8:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 8:15 PM