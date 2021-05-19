Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

May 19, 2021 12:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

May 19, 2021 12:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

May 19, 2021 12:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

May 19, 2021 12:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

May 19, 2021 12:02 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 19, 2021 12:02 PM