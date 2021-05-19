Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
0-7-0-8
(zero, seven, zero, eight)
5-8-4-9-8
(five, eight, four, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $515 million
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
