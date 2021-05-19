Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

0-7-0-8

(zero, seven, zero, eight)

5-8-4-9-8

(five, eight, four, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

