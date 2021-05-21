Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

4-1-8

(four, one, eight)

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

5-0-0-5

(five, zero, zero, five)

2-6-3-6

(two, six, three, six)

4-1-1-0

(four, one, one, zero)

01-21-23-50-55, Cash Ball: 4

(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)

11-14-17-28-33

(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

3-1-4-4-6

(three, one, four, four, six)

8-2-8-8-2

(eight, two, eight, eight, two)

08-23-25-29-43-45

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

Estimated jackpot: $218 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

May 21, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

May 21, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 20, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

May 20, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

May 20, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

May 20, 2021 11:52 PM