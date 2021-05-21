Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
4-1-8
(four, one, eight)
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
5-0-0-5
(five, zero, zero, five)
2-6-3-6
(two, six, three, six)
4-1-1-0
(four, one, one, zero)
01-21-23-50-55, Cash Ball: 4
(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)
11-14-17-28-33
(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
3-1-4-4-6
(three, one, four, four, six)
8-2-8-8-2
(eight, two, eight, eight, two)
08-23-25-29-43-45
(eight, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $515 million
Estimated jackpot: $218 million
