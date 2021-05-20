Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 20, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

May 20, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

May 20, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 20, 2021 8:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

May 20, 2021 8:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 20, 2021 8:43 PM